BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
Nov 7 Bayer Ag
* Bayer says regorafenib from bayer submitted to health authorities seeking approval in second-line treatment of liver cancer
* Bayer says applications to extend the marketing authorization for its oral multi-kinase inhibitor regorafenib in the U.S., Japan and Europe Further company coverage:
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products