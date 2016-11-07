BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
Nov 7 Almirall SA :
* Reports 9-month EBITDA up 6.5 percent at 183.8 million euros ($203.4 million) versus 172.6 million euros year ago
* 9-month net profit up 41.2 percent at 107.3 million euros versus 73.3 million euros year ago
* 9-month revenue up 6.7 percent at 635.4 million euros versus 595.3 million euros year ago
* 9-month research and development expenses up 19.5 percent at 61.8 million euros versus 51.7 million euros year ago
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products