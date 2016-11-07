Nov 7 John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd

* Trading update statement for the period 1 July 2016 to 7 November 2016

* Underlying portfolio growth on the rebased portfolio valuation for the nine months to the 30 September of £62.0 million, 0.56% ahead of expected growth from discount rate unwind

* Net asset value of £1,050.3m as at 30 september 2016, an 18.9% uplift of nav as at 31 Dec 2015

* JLIF's Portfolio of 60 infrastructure assets was valued as at 30 September 2016 at £1,113.8 million. This represents an increase on the valuation of the Portfolio as at 31 December 2015 of approximately £246.0 million (or 28.3%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)