Nov 7 Zegona Communications Plc

* Has entered into a new mobile access agreement with Telefonica in Spain which will replace current arrangement with Vodafone

* New long-term agreement provides access to Telefonica's full range of mobile technologies, including 4g data services

* Will also enable Telecable to offer significantly improved mobile data services to its customers

* Telecable expects to migrate its customers to new service during first six months of 2017