Nov 7 Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA :
* NAV per share on Oct 31 at 19.58 euros ($21.66)
* Assets under management on Oct 31 at 8.18 million euros Source text: bit.ly/2fK5W1e Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9039 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
