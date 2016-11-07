Nov 7 Helgeland Sparebank :
* Subordinated loan
* Contemplates issuance of an AT1 of minimum 220 million Norwegian crowns ($26.9 million), subject to inter alia market conditions
* Says Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority has given its approval for potential bond issuance and possible buy-back of existing AT1 of 220 million crowns, with right to redeem of March 28, 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1915 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Next In Financials
CORRECTED-New China cbank move points to gradual policy tightening for now
BEIJING, Jan 25 China's central bank delivered a pointed reminder to financial markets and businesses this week that it is moving to a tightening policy bias, but analysts expect benchmark interest rates to remain unchanged and say any further measures will be limited as economic growth slows.