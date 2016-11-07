Nov 7 Helgeland Sparebank :

* Subordinated loan

* Contemplates issuance of an AT1 of minimum 220 million Norwegian crowns ($26.9 million), subject to inter alia market conditions

* Says Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority has given its approval for potential bond issuance and possible buy-back of existing AT1 of 220 million crowns, with right to redeem of March 28, 2017

($1 = 8.1915 Norwegian crowns)