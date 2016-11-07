BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
Nov 7 Bayer Ag
* Says today announced submission of applications to extend marketing authorization for its oral multi-kinase inhibitor Regorafenib in U.S., Japan and Europe, for second line treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (hcc)
* Says Regorafenib is already approved under brand name Stivarga in many countries to treat metastatic colorectal cancer and metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumors
* Says submissions for Regorafenib are based on data from international, multicenter, placebo-controlled phase III resorce trial
* Says in U.S., Regorafenib has received fast track designation Further company coverage:
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products