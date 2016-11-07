BRIEF-Sourcenext says business alliance with Readdle
* says it formed a business alliance with Readdle Inc on Jan. 26, regarding sale of Readdle's "PDF Expert for Mac" in Japan
Nov 7 Ilkka Yhtyma Oyj :
* Pays back 20 million euros ($22.1 million) of convertible bond
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9040 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* says it formed a business alliance with Readdle Inc on Jan. 26, regarding sale of Readdle's "PDF Expert for Mac" in Japan
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to decrease by 50 percent to 60 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (274.3 million yuan)
* Says it lowered conversion price of first series convertible bonds to 9,404 won/share from 10,391 won/share, effective Jan. 26