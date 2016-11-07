Nov 7 JustRide:
* Justride raises $3 million in a bridge round by y
combinator partners and other global investors
JustRide, an emerging player in the self-drive
car rental industry has raised fresh capital of $3 million from
marquee YC partners and major global investors**. *The fresh
funds will be used to bolster JustRide's car sharing platform
JustConnect and Yabber, an IoT device for cars which is based on
the company's Smart Vehicle Technology.
The company has been to a car sharing economy from am
aggregator-based model.
(Bengaluru newsroom)