Nov 7 JustRide:

* Justride raises $3 million in a bridge round by y combinator partners and other global investors Source text: JustRide, an emerging player in the self-drive car rental industry has raised fresh capital of $3 million from marquee YC partners and major global investors**. *The fresh funds will be used to bolster JustRide's car sharing platform JustConnect and Yabber, an IoT device for cars which is based on the company's Smart Vehicle Technology. The company has been to a car sharing economy from am aggregator-based model. (Bengaluru newsroom)