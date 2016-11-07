Nov 7 Emaar Misr for Development :
* Nine-month net profit EGP 1.06 billion versus EGP 744.5 million year ago
* Q3 net profit EGP 372.1 million versus EGP 222.3 million year ago
* Q3 revenue EGP 719 million versus EGP 588.9 million year ago Source:(bit.ly/2eNA9Yu) Further company coverage:
