BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
Nov 7 Sabaa International Company For Pharmaceutical And Chemical Industries
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 1.5 million versus EGP 1.6 million year ago
* Nine-month revenue EGP 17.2 million versus EGP 13.4 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2f8JPjd) Further company coverage:
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products