BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
Nov 7 Adalta Ltd :
* Co and XL-Protein GMBH entered into a collaboration on development and commercialization of a long acting form of AD-114
* Under the agreement XL-Protein will apply its proprietary pasylation technology to ad-114 to extend its circulation half-life Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products