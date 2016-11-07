BRIEF-Naver to divest webtoon business into new subsidiary
* Says it plans to divest its webtoon business into new wholly owned subsidiary named Naver webtoon Corp which is engaged in internet service business
Nov 7 OPUS Group Ltd :
* On market share buy-back of up to 20 million shares
* Buyback at price of A$0.48 per share
* Buy-Back will be funded from cash on deposit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 600 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1,131 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016