UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 7 Nutritional Holdings Ltd :
* Entered into an agreement with Ontario Renewable Energy Proprietary Ltd on Nov. 4 2016 to acquire 100 pct of issued share capital of VSS
* Consideration payable by NUT to seller for sale shares and sale claims, in terms of agreement, is an amount of 9 mln rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources