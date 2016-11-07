Nov 7 Lloyd's Of London Ltd
* Lloyd's of London - secured R1 approval from the Indian regulator to provide onshore reinsurance services in India
* Lloyd's of London - decision means that the Lloyd's market is now in a position to set up a branch in india in 2017 Further company coverage:
