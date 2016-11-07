UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 7 K M Sugar Mills Ltd
* To consider raising of funds of INR 500 million by way of issue of shares on preferential basis
* To consider issue of non-convertible redeemable debentures for INR 40 million pursuant to exit from CDR
* To consider raising of funds of INR 500 million by way of issue of shares through qualified institutional placement Source text: bit.ly/2fKwqQ7 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources