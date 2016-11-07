Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 7 Hexagon AB CEO in conference call after being released from custody by the Norwegian police on Friday
* Hexagon CEO says confident has done nothing illegal and believes matter will be cleared up
* Hexagon CEO says intends to lead the company with full force
* Hexagon CEO says has long-term clients, this matter has not impacted its business at all Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)