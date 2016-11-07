BRIEF-Cifi Holdings says indirect unit and Changrui signed sale and purchase agreement
* On 26 January 2017, Youdao and Changrui entered into sale and purchase agreement
Nov 7 Totalbanken A/S :
* 9-month net interest and fees income 96.9 million Danish crowns ($14.42 million) versus 98.9 million crowns year ago
* 9-month loan losses 21.5 million crowns versus 23.8 million crowns year ago
* 9-month net profit 23.0 million crowns versus 17.5 million crowns year ago
* Keeps 2016 core earnings outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7202 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On 26 January 2017, Youdao and Changrui entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Bank lending surges as Beijing seeks to hit GDP growth target
* Fy revenue hk$ 13.059 billion versus hk$8.95 billion last year