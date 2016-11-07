BRIEF-Naver to divest webtoon business into new subsidiary
* Says it plans to divest its webtoon business into new wholly owned subsidiary named Naver webtoon Corp which is engaged in internet service business
Nov 7 Hmv Digital China Group Ltd
* Group is expected to record a profit for three months ended 30 september 2016
* Expected increase is due to outstanding performance of distribution and production of films and television programmes during period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 600 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1,131 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016