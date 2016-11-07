Nov 7 Intec Pharma Ltd

* Intec Pharma announces protocol amendment to phase iii study of accordion pill carbidopa/levodopa in advanced parkinson's disease patients

* Says amendment was submitted to and reviewed by U.S. FDA and agency had no comments to these proposed changes

* To advance our phase iii accordance study with protocol amendment to enable a significant reduction in sample size

* Expect to complete patient enrollment of study in q4 of 2017