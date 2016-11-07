Nov 7 Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* No revenue was recognized in Q3 ended September 30, 2016 compared to $3.7 million for same period of 2015

* Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc - continues to expect its operating cash requirements to be lower for Q4 of fiscal year 2016 and fiscal year 2017

* Qtrly loss per share $0.08 Source text (bit.ly/2fvcYU4) Further company coverage: