UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 7 Green International Holdings Ltd :
* Green international - received a letter from vendor's solicitors on 4 november 2016 demanding repayment of principal amount of convertible notes
* Green international -- reference is made to announcement dated 31 october 2016 regarding inside information
* Green international holdings ltd - inside information in relation to maturity of convertible notes.
* Green international holdings ltd - company is currently seeking legal advice on demand letter
* Green international holdings ltd - company disclosed that it has no intention to repay principal amount of convertible notes under first tranche Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources