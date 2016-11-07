Nov 7 Intercontinental International Real Estate Investment Company SA :

* Acquires offices property in Athens for 0.92 million euros ($1.02 million)

* Says has rented the property to Randstad Hellas, expects annual gross income of 13.11 percent

Source text: bit.ly/2euZbKO

($1 = 0.9049 euros)