BRIEF-Cifi Holdings says indirect unit and Changrui signed sale and purchase agreement
* On 26 January 2017, Youdao and Changrui entered into sale and purchase agreement
Nov 7 Intercontinental International Real Estate Investment Company SA :
* Acquires offices property in Athens for 0.92 million euros ($1.02 million)
* Says has rented the property to Randstad Hellas, expects annual gross income of 13.11 percent
Source text: bit.ly/2euZbKO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9049 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On 26 January 2017, Youdao and Changrui entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Bank lending surges as Beijing seeks to hit GDP growth target
* Fy revenue hk$ 13.059 billion versus hk$8.95 billion last year