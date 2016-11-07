Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 7 SeSa SpA :
* Unit Var Group SpA signs a framework agreement for the integration of Yarix Srl, of which it acquired a 50 percent stake
* Agreement follows the acquisition by Var Group of a 50 percent stake in Yarix for 0.6 million euros ($663,060.00) plus earnout
* Yarix operates in the cybersecurity sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9049 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)