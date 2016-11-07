Nov 7 J Sainsbury Plc :

* J Sainsbury Plc appoints Kevin O'Byrne as Chief Financial Officer

* Kevin will join business on Jan.9 2017 and will be a member of J Sainsbury Plc board and business's operating board

* Kevin O'Byrne is currently CEO of Poundland Group

* Ed Barker will continue as interim Chief Financial Officer until Kevin joins business