Nov 7 Fraser And Neave Ltd :

* "Group expects consumer demand in food & beverage segment in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand to remain subdued"

* Printing continued to face challenges due to lower print volumes in Singapore and Malaysia

* "There will also be some cost pressure as we expect sugar and milk prices to be on uptrend"

* Operating environment for printing & publishing segment is expected to remain challenging