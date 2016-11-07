BRIEF-Qatar International Islamic Bank FY net profit rises
* FY net profit 784.8 million riyals versus 784.2 million riyals year ago
Nov 7 Padaeng Industry Pcl :
* Board acknowledged that PDI has up to date sold forward 6,000 tons of the 2017 zinc production at an average lme price of 2,351 usd/ton
* Forward sale is to protect Padaeng'S income against fluctuation in lme zinc price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 784.8 million riyals versus 784.2 million riyals year ago
* Says it and its subsidiary will 100 percent stake in Shanghai-based finance lease company together
* Chinese property market to show slower sales growth in 2017