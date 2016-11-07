BRIEF-Cifi Holdings says indirect unit and Changrui signed sale and purchase agreement
* On 26 January 2017, Youdao and Changrui entered into sale and purchase agreement
Nov 7 Wallstreet Online AG :
* In the nine-month period, sales increased significantly compared to the same period of the previous year with an increase of 12.9 percent to 1.975 million euros ($2.19 million)
* 9-month EBITDA 170,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9033 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On 26 January 2017, Youdao and Changrui entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Bank lending surges as Beijing seeks to hit GDP growth target
* Fy revenue hk$ 13.059 billion versus hk$8.95 billion last year