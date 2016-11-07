Nov 7 Twintec AG :

* Successful financing as the basis for future growth of TwintecBaumot Group

* Measures package will provide around 12 million euros ($13.28 million) in additional liquidity in the coming years

* After the sale of Interkat GmbH, sales are expected to reach 70 million to 90 million euros by 2018