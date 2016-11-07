BRIEF-Cifi Holdings says indirect unit and Changrui signed sale and purchase agreement
* On 26 January 2017, Youdao and Changrui entered into sale and purchase agreement
Nov 7 Tern Properties Co Ltd
* As at date of this announcement, public float of company remains approximately 23.44% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On 26 January 2017, Youdao and Changrui entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Bank lending surges as Beijing seeks to hit GDP growth target
* Fy revenue hk$ 13.059 billion versus hk$8.95 billion last year