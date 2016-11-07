Nov 7 Haemonetics Corp

* Q2 2017 revenue of $220.3 million, flat with the second quarter of fiscal 2016 as reported, and up 1 percent in constant currency

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.38

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $210.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms full year fiscal 2017 guidance

* On track to achieve $40 million annual savings target Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: