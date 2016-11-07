Nov 7 Epam Systems Inc

* Qtrly revenues increased to $298.3 million, a year-over-year increase of $62.2 million, or 26.4 percent

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.76

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.49

* Total number of delivery professionals increased 36.2% to 19,070 as of end of Q3 of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $296.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue at least $1.156 billion

* Sees FY GAAP earnings per share at least $1.94

* Sees full year 2016 non-GAAP diluted EPS will be at least $2.90