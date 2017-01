China's yuan firms slightly, onshore forwards and key money rates up

SHANGHAI, Jan 26 China's yuan firmed slightly against the dollar on Thursday on thin trading ahead of the Lunar New Year, but onshore forwards and the implied deposit rate soared due to tight liquidity before the week-long holiday, traders said. Key money rates also edged up. The People's Bank of China set its official midpoint rate at 6.8588 per dollar prior to the market's open, firmer than the previous fix 6.8596. The slightly stronger midpoint came after the U.S. dollar