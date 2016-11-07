GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
Nov 7 Dominion Diamond Corp
* Dominion Diamond Corporation announces corporate office move to Calgary
* Relocation of office will impact approximately 100 employees based in northwest territories
* Dominion Diamond will maintain an office in Yellowknife for certain key positions
* Company expects to realize savings of approximately C$19 million annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
Jan 25 Whole Foods Market Inc said it would close three remaining regional kitchen facilities as part of an ongoing plan to streamline its operations.