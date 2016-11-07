Nov 7 LendingClub Corp :

* Lending Club secures $1.3 billion purchase program from National Bank Of Canada subsidiary

* LendingClub Corp - investment will be undertaken by Credigy, a U.S. subsidiary of National Bank of Canada

* LendingClub Corp - National Bank of Canada has approved investing up to $1.3 billion to be deployed on Lending Club platform over next twelve months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: