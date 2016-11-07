Nov 7 Ceat Ltd

* Consol Sept quarter net profit 1.07 billion rupees

* Consol Sept quarter total icnome from operations 15.97 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.05 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 15.19 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 923.17 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2fKK1qO Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)