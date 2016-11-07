Nov 7 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp :

* Revenue was a record high of $774.8 mln in 3q16, an increase of 12.3% qoq

* Gross margin was 30.0% in 3q16, compared to 31.6% in 2q16 and 32.0% in 3q15.

* Net profit for period attributable to SMIC was $113.6 mln in 3q16, as compared to $97.6 mln in 2q16

* Gross profit was $232.1 mln in 3q16, compared to $217.8 mln in 2q16 and $182.4 mln in 3q15.

* Sees q4 revenue to increase by 5% to 7% qoq.

* Sees q4 gross margin to range from 28% to 30%.

* "SMIC is seeing robust demand across board"

* "Reiterate our growth target of 20% compounded annual growth from 2016 to 2019."

* Forecasting growth for both 4q16 and 1q17 given current visibility

"We are on track to achieve another record year of revenue and net profit attributable to SMIC"