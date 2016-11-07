BRIEF-Naver to divest webtoon business into new subsidiary
* Says it plans to divest its webtoon business into new wholly owned subsidiary named Naver webtoon Corp which is engaged in internet service business
Nov 7 DocCheck AG :
* 9-month revenue at 18.31 million euros ($20.25 million)
* 9-month EBIT 2.59 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 600 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1,131 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016