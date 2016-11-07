GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
Nov 7 InfuSystem Holdings Inc
* InfuSystem Holdings-Financial results for FY ended December 31, 2015, qtrs ended March 31, 2015 through June 30, 2016 should no longer be relied upon
* InfuSystem Holdings - Financial statements contained error related to overstatement of estimated accounts receivable collections
* Will seek to extend time required to file its 2016 Q3 form 10-Q
* InfuSystem Holdings - As of the date, the audit committee's internal review of financial statements' matter is not complete
* InfuSystem Holdings - Audit committee believes material adjustments to financial statements are required; co will need to restate financial statements
* InfuSystem Holdings-Evaluating internal control over financial reporting to determine if deficiencies in such controls caused potentially needed adjustments Source text: [bit.ly/2fvjxpQ] Further company coverage:
