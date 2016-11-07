Nov 7 Platige Image SA :

* In consortium signs 6.2 million zloty ($1.6 million) net deal with Polish History Museum (Muzeum Historii Polski) for preparing design documents of permanent exhibition for museum

* Consortium comprises also WWAA Sp. Z o.o. and the company's share in remuneration is about 21 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9112 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)