Nov 7 Co-prosperity Holdings Ltd :

* Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire and accept, 10% of issued share capital of target company

* Deal for consideration of hk$30 mln

* Star Platinum entered into strategic cooperation deed with Star Gaze group and guarantor

* Deal in relation to cooperation in media and entertainment production.

* Purchaser is Eastern Culture , guarantor is Choi Lok Yin Kingston and target company is Star Gaze Entertainment Group

* Vendor has agreed to provide profit guarantee in relation to target group's net profit in full-year period