UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 7 Co-prosperity Holdings Ltd :
* Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire and accept, 10% of issued share capital of target company
* Deal for consideration of hk$30 mln
* Star Platinum entered into strategic cooperation deed with Star Gaze group and guarantor
* Deal in relation to cooperation in media and entertainment production.
* Purchaser is Eastern Culture , guarantor is Choi Lok Yin Kingston and target company is Star Gaze Entertainment Group
* Vendor has agreed to provide profit guarantee in relation to target group's net profit in full-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources