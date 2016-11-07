BRIEF-Qatar International Islamic Bank FY net profit rises
* FY net profit 784.8 million riyals versus 784.2 million riyals year ago
Nov 7 Shree Ajit Pulp And Paper Ltd
* Shree ajit pulp and paper ltd says insurance claim under process with regard to fire in raw material godowns Source text: (bit.ly/2eESVU0) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* FY net profit 784.8 million riyals versus 784.2 million riyals year ago
* Says it and its subsidiary will 100 percent stake in Shanghai-based finance lease company together
* Chinese property market to show slower sales growth in 2017