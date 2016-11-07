UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 7 Britannia Industries Ltd
* Consol Sept quarter net profit 2.34 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Sept-quarter consol profit was 2.44 billion rupees
* Consol Sept quarter total income from operations 24.56 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 2.21 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 22.04 billion rupees
* Deteriorating geopolitical situation, currency fluctuations in certain geographies like Middle East, Africa continue to impact growths Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources