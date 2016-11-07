Nov 7 Britannia Industries Ltd

* Consol Sept quarter net profit 2.34 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept-quarter consol profit was 2.44 billion rupees

* Consol Sept quarter total income from operations 24.56 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 2.21 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 22.04 billion rupees

* Deteriorating geopolitical situation, currency fluctuations in certain geographies like Middle East, Africa continue to impact growths