GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
Nov 7 Sysco Corp
* Sysco Corp says entered into a credit agreement which replaces existing $1.5 billion credit facility that was entered into on December 29, 2011, as amended
* Sysco says aggregate commitments under the new credit agreement, as of the effective date, is $2 billion, with a maturity date of November 2, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
Jan 25 Whole Foods Market Inc said it would close three remaining regional kitchen facilities as part of an ongoing plan to streamline its operations.