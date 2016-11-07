GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
Nov 7 Rockwell Automation Inc
* Says Q4 performance in Asia was stronger than expected, with growth in regions including China
* Says expects continued growth in consumer and auto verticals in FY 2017, with heavy industries about flat Y-O-Y
* Says current forecast call for increase in global GDP and industrial production growth rates in FY 2017, and higher global capital expenditures
* Says Q4 restructuring charges were $20 million, higher than co's expectation of $10 million Further company coverage:
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
Jan 25 Whole Foods Market Inc said it would close three remaining regional kitchen facilities as part of an ongoing plan to streamline its operations.