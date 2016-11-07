Nov 7 Azimut Holding SpA :

* Total net inflows in October at 452 million euros ($499.96 million), which benefited from the consolidation of Aspire and TKT

* Net of the impact of the acquisitions, reports net inflows in the region of 335 million euros in October Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9041 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)