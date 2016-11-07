Nov 7 First Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Co, through pt plb has on 7 november entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement

* Manager is seeking to acquire SHLB for a purchase consideration of approximately S$20.00 mln

* Deal in relation to acquisition of Siloam Hospitals Labuan Bajo

* Deal with PT Pancuran Intan Makmur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: