Nov 7 Ilkka Yhtyma Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 9.5 million euros ($10.51 million) versus 9.7 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating profit 2.5 million euros versus 3.7 million euros year ago

* Sees 2016 net sales to decline from 2015 level

* Sees 2016 adjusted operating profit from group's own operations to decline clearly from 2015 level

* Says associated company Alma Media Corporation (group ownership 27.30 pct) will have a significant impact on group operating profit and profit