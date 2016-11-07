UPDATE 2-Trump names Ohlhausen as acting chair of Federal Trade Commission
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen, a Republican on the Federal Trade Commission, has been named the FTC's acting chairman, the agency said on Wednesday.
Nov 7 UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):
* Considering whether it is or may be case that acquisition by Liberty Media of Formula One if carried into effect, will result in creation of a relevant merger situation
* Considering whether creation of situation may result, in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the UK for goods or services
* AT&T CFO says going to be careful with DirecTV Now expectations - conf call
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Thirteen Democratic senators on Wednesday asked AT&T Inc to explain how its planned $85.4 billion takeover of Time Warner Inc is in the public interest, as the company hopes to avoid a review of the deal by the primary U.S. telecommunications agency.