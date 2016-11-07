Nov 7 Dragonite International Ltd

* Entered into sale and purchase agreement with purchaser, cw financing limited

* Disposal for consideration of hk$30 million

* It is expected that group will record an unaudited accounting loss of approximately hk$439,000 from disposal

* Co as vendor has conditionally agreed to sell 100% of issued share capital of target company, dragonite resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: