BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
Nov 7 Dragonite International Ltd
* Entered into sale and purchase agreement with purchaser, cw financing limited
* Disposal for consideration of hk$30 million
* It is expected that group will record an unaudited accounting loss of approximately hk$439,000 from disposal
* Co as vendor has conditionally agreed to sell 100% of issued share capital of target company, dragonite resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products